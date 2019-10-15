British family vacationing in Canada detained after making wrong turn into Washington state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A British family who was vacationing in Canada say they have been detained in cold and filthy conditions for 12 days after taking a wrong turn and accidentally crossing the border into Washington state.

According to The Washington Post, the Connors family - a husband, wife, a 3-month-old baby and an uncle - were driving south of Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 3 and say an animal in the road forced them to take an unexpected detour down an unmarked road.

They were immediately surrounded by American authorities, not knowing they had accidentally crossed into the United States.

They asked to turn around and go back to Canada, but they were arrested instead.

Since then, they have been moved around from holding facility to holding facility. Now, they're reportedly in Pennsylvania 12 days later.

Their arrest is quickly getting international attention. The family's lawyer is trying to get them released, telling the BBC that they've been kept in cold and filthy conditions.

The attorney has filed a formal complaint with the U.S. government. She released a timeline in hopes of increasing public pressure to secure their release.

ICE officials did confirm to the Post that the family is in custody, but disputes that the conditions are as bad as they have said.