Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Bernie Sanders for president, sources say

Posted 8:33 PM, October 15, 2019, by

TOPSHOT - US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, leaves a photo opportunity with the female Democratic members of the 116th US House of Representatives outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 4, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most sought after progressive endorsements, will back Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in his 2020 Democratic bid for president, several sources tell CNN.

A source tells CNN that Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan will also back Sanders.

Ocasio-Cortez’s plan to endorse Sanders was first reported in The Washington Post.

