Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Bernie Sanders for president, sources say

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most sought after progressive endorsements, will back Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in his 2020 Democratic bid for president, several sources tell CNN.

A source tells CNN that Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan will also back Sanders.

Ocasio-Cortez’s plan to endorse Sanders was first reported in The Washington Post.