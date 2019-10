× Possible arson at Seattle nighclub

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a fire at a Seattle nightclub early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 2:45 a.m. at Trinity nightclub. It’s located at the 100 block of Occidental Ave. S in the Pioneer Square area.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the fire is now under control.

Fire investigators are investigating this as a possible suspicious fire.

No injuries have been reported.