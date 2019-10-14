Kitsap homeless shelter gets help from The Salvation Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREMERTON, Wash. -- Kitsap County's only "low barrier" overnight shelter is getting some help from a neighbor.

The Kitsap Rescue Mission operated as both a day shelter and an overnight men's shelter, but its permit for housing overnight operations was revoked Oct. 13 because the shelter couldn't afford the hundreds of thousands of dollars needed for a new sprinkler system.

It's one of several agencies that helps food, clothing and case management for the homeless, but it was the only "low-barrier" shelter for men, or a shelter with fewer restrictions on who can and can't stay overnight.

The shelter had worked tirelessly for months to come up with a solution, and they found it from their neighbors.

Nancy Elston, the executive director of the Kitsap Rescue Mission, said The Salvation Army has agreed to house people there.

"This is great news," she said. "The guests are very familiar with the Salvation Army because it's just down the street. It's a great, non-disruptive solution."