SEATTLE – A large natural gas leak at a Seattle construction site Monday afternoon has firefighters evacuating the area.

The leak happened around 1:45 p.m. in the University District along Brooklyn Avenue NE and NE 45th Street.

Buildings in the neighborhood are being evacuated and the University of Washington is advising students to avoid the area.

AlertSeattle: Seattle Fire response at NE 45th St. and Brooklyn Ave. NE for natural gas leak. Buildings in impacted area are being evacuated. Avoid the area and listen to instructions from firefighters. — AlertSeattle (@AlertSeattle) October 14, 2019

SDOT says all lanes of traffic in the area have been blocked off.

@SeattleFire activity blocking all EB and WB lanes of NE 45th St between Brooklyn Ave NE and University Way NE. Use alternate routes and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/t6cEUoBi6u — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) October 14, 2019

This story is developing. Check back for updates.