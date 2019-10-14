A dry, sunny Monday before wet, gusty weather returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The fall rains head in this week for some sloppy weather.

Monday will be very nice with some great fall sunshine and beautiful fall colors, and highs around 63.

Tuesday starts out dry but ends up wet Tuesday night. Wednesday will be wet and gusty. Thursday will be wet and gusty.

Friday will have passing showers and it will still be breezy. Highs by Friday will be back to the lower 50s.

The lows will not be very cold this week with most mornings in the upper 40s especially Wednesday and Thursday. It doesn’t look like a major storm but it will be sloppy from time to time especially during the middle of the week.

This next weekend looks unsettled with passing showers for sure.