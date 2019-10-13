Track rain, snow and wind with the free Q13 News app
The Divide: E-Cig Emergency

Posted 8:00 AM, October 13, 2019, by

This week on “The Divide”: A heated debate over vaping has pit lives against livelihoods. We hear from both sides and Brandi searches for common ground as the vape debate heads to Olympia.  Plus: On “Fact or Fake?” we put anti-Initiative 976 ads to the test. Also: A “police abolitionist” is running for city council. But his controversial views on policing didn’t stop him from attending a public safety forum hosted by Seattle’s police union. Brandi explains the lesson that can be learned.

Watch the full episode:

