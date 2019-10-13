Seahawks TE Will Dissly suffers Achilles injury against Browns

Track rain, snow and wind with the free Q13 News app
Posted 11:10 AM, October 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, October 13, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 29: Will Dissly #88 of the Seattle Seahawks throws the ball after making a reception during the second half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. Seahawks won 27-10. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly left Sunday’s game against Cleveland due to an Achilles injury.

Dissly went down awkwardly early in the second quarter while attempting to make a catch and was carried off. Medical staff determined it was an injury to his left Achilles tendon.

It’s unknown how serious the injury is, but Dissly has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Dissly has been one of Seattle’s biggest surprises of the year. Known as a blocker at the University of Washington, Dissly emerged as an offensive threat and one of QB Russell Wilson’s favorite targets.

The tight end missed most of last season after tearing his right patellar tendon in Week 4.

Dissly will undergo an evaluation to determine the severity of the injury.

