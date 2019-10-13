Seahawks TE Will Dissly suffers Achilles injury against Browns

SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly left Sunday’s game against Cleveland due to an Achilles injury.

Dissly went down awkwardly early in the second quarter while attempting to make a catch and was carried off. Medical staff determined it was an injury to his left Achilles tendon.

It’s unknown how serious the injury is, but Dissly has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Dissly carted off to locker room. #Seahawks It is an Achilles — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) October 13, 2019

Dissly has been one of Seattle’s biggest surprises of the year. Known as a blocker at the University of Washington, Dissly emerged as an offensive threat and one of QB Russell Wilson’s favorite targets.

The tight end missed most of last season after tearing his right patellar tendon in Week 4.

Dissly will undergo an evaluation to determine the severity of the injury.