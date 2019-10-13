Track rain, snow and wind with the free Q13 News app
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox

Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapses in New Orleans; 2 dead, several injured

Posted 9:19 AM, October 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:28AM, October 13, 2019

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed and at least 18 were injured after a massive collapse at a Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans on Saturday, according to WGNO.

The collapse dumped debris across the road and prompted evacuations at nearby buildings.

Michael Dalle-Molle provided video to WWL that shows the moment of the collapse of the top section of the hotel.

Buildings surrounding the collapse were evacuated, and shocked people spilled onto the road as NOPD officers worked to secure the scene.

https://twitter.com/BrienFallon/status/1183056106991390730

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.