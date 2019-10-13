Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapses in New Orleans; 2 dead, several injured

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed and at least 18 were injured after a massive collapse at a Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans on Saturday, according to WGNO.

The collapse dumped debris across the road and prompted evacuations at nearby buildings.

Michael Dalle-Molle provided video to WWL that shows the moment of the collapse of the top section of the hotel.

Buildings surrounding the collapse were evacuated, and shocked people spilled onto the road as NOPD officers worked to secure the scene.

