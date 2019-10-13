Fight in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood leaves man dead

Track rain, snow and wind with the free Q13 News app
LAKE CITY, Wash. – A fight in the Lake City neighborhood of Seattle Saturday night left a man dead.

The Seattle Police Department said the brawl broke out 33rd Avenue around 6 p.m. When officers arrived they found an unconscious 52-year-old man on the sidewalk.

Officers tried to revive the victim, but he died at the scene. After interviewing witnesses, a 39-year-old man was arrested a short distance away.

What led up to the fight is under investigation.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for murder.

