Tanker truck rollover closes SR 18 near Raging River

A tanker truck rolled over Saturday morning near the Raging River on state Route 18, fully blocking the roadway and causing long backups in both directions.

The crash happened about 9:40 a.m., state Trooper Rick Johnson said.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but it appears to be the result of mechanical failures, WSP said in a tweet.

The driver suffered minor injuries. There was some fuel spillage as well, Johnson said.

Both directions of SR 18 are expected to be closed for some time while crews work to clean the debris and wait for a tow truck arrive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.