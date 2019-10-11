Two salmonella cases in Western Washington linked to pet turtles

SEATTLE – Washington health officials are investigating two recent cases of salmonella infections stemming from contact with pet turtles.

The cases were reported in Kitsap and Whatcom County and one patient had to be hospitalized for the infection.

“Salmonella can cause serious or even life-threatening illness,” said Hanna Oltean, an epidemiologist with the Department of Health. “People should know that reptiles and amphibians carry Salmonella.”

The health department says there is a multi-state outbreak of salmonella with 21 people being infected across 13 states.

It’s recommended that pet owners wash their hands after handling reptiles and amphibians.

For more safety tips, go to the Department of Health website.