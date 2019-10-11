Spanaway Food Bank faces uncertain future after fire forces it to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANAWAY, Wash. - A devastating fire at a food bank in Pierce County forced it to close.

The Spanaway Food Bank has helped people in need for decades, but its future is uncertain after a fire badly damaged the building on Friday morning.

Firefighters say the food bank lost everything in the fire and the building is closed indefinitely.

The community immediately started showing support, including a pastor of a nearby church who also helps run a food bank.

"There's a lot of hunger that goes on in the community, so we just came by to offer our assistance providing food for folks in the community," said pastor Steve Morton.

No word yet on how the fire started.

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue says there's a link https://www.efoodnet.org/ to donate at with 100 percent of the money raised going straight to the organization