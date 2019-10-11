Track rain, snow and wind with the free Q13 News app
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox

Shepard Smith leaves Fox News Channel

Posted 1:18 PM, October 11, 2019, by

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 248 — Pictured: (l-r) Fox News Shepard Smith during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 17, 2015 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Shepard Smith says he is leaving the network.

His last broadcast was Friday.

Smith has worked at Fox News Channel since the network started in 1996.

Smith says in a statement that he asked the company to let him leave. He gave no reason for the seemingly sudden decision, but his newscast on Fox News Channel has seemed increasingly an outlier on a network dominated by supporters of President Trump.

Smith anchored an afternoon newscast that often debunked some of the statements made by opinion hosts like Sean Hannity at night.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.