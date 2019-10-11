Reward offered for ID of bug-eyed bandit robbing banks in Kirkland and Everett

Kirkland Police are asking for the public’s help to identify this bank robber who held up the Bridle Trails Wells Fargo on October 1st.

“He covers half his face but you can see his eyes. He’s got very round, dark brown eyes that are very distinctive and we’re hoping by somebody seeing that they may be able to recognize him,” said Corporal Cody Mann.

He was wearing a hat, face covering, black Ecko Unlimited hoody, black gloves, shorts and leggings. He was armed with a handgun and carrying a small black bag. The suspect immediately contacted a bank teller and demanded cash. The suspect immediately ran out of the bank, turned south, and fled the area in a vehicle staged nearby.

The same suspect is believed to have robbed the Silver Lake Key bank in Everett on June 19th. The suspect was wearing a similar disguise but his neck was visible during this incident, showing the upper details of a neck tattoo. The suspect was believed to be armed during the Everett robbery and was wearing very similar clothing. He was believed to have fled the area in a vehicle staged nearby.

Suspect Physical Description:

Age: 18-30

Race: Hispanic or Middle Eastern

Height: 5’06” to 5’11”

Weight: 150-180 – Athletic

Eyes: Brown/Dark

Hair: Brown/Dark

Tattoo: Neck, Unknown Design

If you can identify this suspect, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or go to http://www.P3Tips.com. You can also usr the P3 Tips App that is free to download to your phone. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.