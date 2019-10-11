One person critically injured in Lakewood apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- One person has been taken to a hospital in critical condition after an early morning apartment fire in Lakewood.

According to West Pierce Fire, crews responded to Clover Creek Apartments this morning in the 12500 block of Addison Street.

The fire was contained to one apartment unit, but crews aren't sure yet how many people are displaced.

A Pierce Transit bus is on scene for displaced people to stay warm, and Red Cross is assisting.

Firefighters haven't said what caused the fire.

