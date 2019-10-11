NYT: Review faults Boeing, FAA for 737 MAX troubles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A report expected to be made public today finds fault with Boeing and the FAA over their handling of the 737 MAX certification, according to the New York Times.

The Times report says Boeing failed to adequately explain to regulators a new automated system that was a factor in the two deadly crashes involving 737 MAX planes.

According to the report, the FAA, in turn, failed to effectively analyze what Boeing did share about the new plane.

The system in question is known as the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system - or MCAS. It's a feature of the 737 MAX control system that automatically adjusted the angle of the plane.

The task force that crafted the new report said if FAA technical staff had been fully aware of the details of the automated system, the agency probably would have required additional scrutiny of the system that might have identified its flaws.

The task force is comprised of people from multiple agencies.

737 MAX planes have been grounded worldwide since March, when a crash in Ethiopia killed 157 people. That crash was five months after a Lion Air plane crashed in Indonesia, killing 189 people.