Mukilteo man has a black belt in gaming

MUKILTEO, Wash. -- A Mukilteo man is known around the world for the records he sets.

Jason Lundgren is happy to show you his internationally renowned skills - at the arcade.

Lundgren's game-playing passion began when he was 5 years old and playing Nintendo.

He was diagnosed with autism later in life, when he was 18.

Video games, he says, have helped to develop his leadership and problem solving skills.

"I'm a visual thinker, so I think through pictures," he explains.

Lundgren has earned a black belt in gaming, and that's on top of several worldwide high scores bearing his name.

"I'm a cool guy who happens to like dorky things," he quips.