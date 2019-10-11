Missing Spokane teen ‘may have been coerced,’ family says

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit is asking for your help to find Sara McMease.

Her family reported her missing Wednesday after her car was found with a note saying she had left with her boyfriend. The car was located in the parking lot of Spokane Community College. Her personal property was left behind inside the car.

“It’s not known who this boyfriend is. Sara has not talked about him to friends or family. We think she may have been coerced into going with him. Someone has to know something or has seen something,” said Denise Clements, her grandmother.

Sara behaves socially at a level well below her age of 17 years. She had just recently began attending the Head Start program at Spokane Community College, her family said.

Detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding any relationship that Sara may recently have entered into please contact the Police department and share that information. You can contact the detective directly at 509-363-8236. Refer to Police report #2019-20192269.

Sara is described as a 5’6″ and 200 lbs. She has blonde curly hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt, blue jeans and boots.