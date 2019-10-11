Maria Chavez-Medina: Who steals a child’s toy? Wanted theft suspect accused of stealing from her family

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives say Maria Chavez-Medina was living with family late last year, when she stole jewelry, a computer — and a child’s trumpet — and pawned it all.

Her arrest warrant’s for 1st Degree Trafficking Stolen Property and 2nd Degree Possession of Stolen Property.

She’s 44 years old, 5’4” and weighs 145 pounds.

If you know where she’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You never have to give your name and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.