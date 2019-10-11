Track rain, snow and wind with the free Q13 News app
Maria Chavez-Medina: Who steals a child’s toy? Wanted theft suspect accused of stealing from her family

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —
Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives say Maria Chavez-Medina was living with family late last year, when she stole jewelry, a computer — and a child’s trumpet — and pawned it all.

Her arrest warrant’s for 1st Degree Trafficking Stolen Property and 2nd Degree Possession of Stolen Property.

She’s 44 years old, 5’4” and weighs 145 pounds.

