Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, Wash. – A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the face Friday afternoon in Burien.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the area of SW 120/ 2 PL SW. around 6 p.m.

The victim, only identified as a 27-year-old man, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Detectives are working to gather suspect information and understand what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.