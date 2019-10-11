Help ID ‘Quick Change Scam’ suspect seen tricking store cashier to steal cash

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

Detectives call it the ‘Quick Change Scam.’ It’s like a criminal magic trick that takes a ton of deception and distraction and Snohomish County detectives say this guy pulled it off on unsuspecting cashiers at the Walmart in Marysville — twice in the same day on August 31st.

Surveillance video shows all the cash chaos the suspect causes over the course of a few minutes. There’s bills flippin’ and floppin’ everywhere. He even comes around the counter at one point to spy on the till. He’s chatting-up the clerk the whole time, keeping her calm and pre-occupied. “Essentially what he did was purchase an item for $2. He handed her $2 and when she gave him his change he mixed-in some extra bills and handed it back, asking her to re-count it. He distracted her multiple times, doing this over and over, mixing-in additional bills and was able to scam the store for $100’s of dollars. He looks like he’s practiced this. He knew what he was doing and he did it twice in the same store, on the same day,” said Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “We absolutely want him off the streets. He’s victimizing these stores, these cashiers. It’s very sad and it’s very manipulative.”

Detectives say small ‘mom and pop’ stores and convenience marts are also targets of the scam and they have some good advice for cashiers. "When you get a large bill, leave it on top of the till when you're giving the change. Also, if someone seems to be distracting you, or trying to get you off-topic while you're counting the change back, just go ahead and slow down, be cautious and know, count it out loud when you're giving it back. Counting out loud can help. Another thing is, if you don't feel confident, go ahead and close the register, stop the transaction and call for your manager,” said O’Keefe.

If this guy walks into your store -- call 911.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.