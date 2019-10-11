Help ID lowlife seen stealing woman’s purse while she’s helping friend in wheelchair buy milk

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

A true Jackwagon: That’s the best way to describe this purse thief in Ballard that Seattle Police are hoping you can identify.

Surveillance video shows the crook make his move at a Safeway store — grabbing a woman’s purse from her grocery cart while she has her back turned to help a friend get some milk. The victim realizes her purse is gone and takes off after him — but he’s fast — putting down his basket of groceries and bolting out the door.

He’s got some kind of logo on his sweatshirt and if you look at his profile, his chin kind of sticks forward.

Detectives say the victim’s purse had her driver’s license, debit and credit cards, checks, $12 dollars, a bus pass and a key chain inside.

“There’s an attempt to make a purchase at a nearby store. We have not been able to actually track that down yet, but somebody attempted to use her ID already,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “The theft happened On October 2nd, in the middle of the day, just before 4:45 in the afternoon, at the Safeway on 15th Ave. NW in Ballard.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This case is a good reminder to always make sure that you have purse clipped into the cart if there is a strap available, or you have to wear it across your body. With Jackwagons like this out there looking for easy prey, you can't let it out of your sight for a second.

"Mentally, the victim in this case is very distraught. She loses her ID, credit cards, all the things she has in her purse, so does it make me mad? Absolutely. This guy's gotten away with it. Chances of him doing it again are very high,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

If you can identify him, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or submit the information anonymously through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone.