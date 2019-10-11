Track rain, snow and wind with the free Q13 News app
Good boy! Pierce County K9 makes 3 captures in 3 days

Posted 5:56 PM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, October 11, 2019

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Every dog has his day but a Pierce County K9 had three in a row this week.

The sheriff’s office says K9 Zepp and his handler responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash in Parkland Monday night. One of the drivers tried to flee the scene on foot, but Zepp tracked the 32-year-old suspect in the nearby brush, and he was arrested.

Wednesday night, the pair were dispatched to Spanaway for calls of a residential burglary. Zepp tracked down three juveniles who were found with bolt cutters and other burglary tools.

Calls of domestic violence assault came the following day. A woman says she was attacked by her 29-year-old ex-boyfriend whom she had been avoiding. Within an hour, Zepp tracked the suspect down in a tent near the Puyallup River and he was arrested.

