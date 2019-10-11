Eugene Houston: Help hunt wanted burglary suspect who may have fled the state

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

Eugene Houston is wanted in Yakima County in connection with several crimes.

Detectives say Houston knows he’s wanted and may have fled the state to hide.

He’s wanted for burglary — suspected of breaking into a radio repeater sight building that’s used to make two-way radios work.

He’s also wanted for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle — accused of stealing a pickup that had been painted to help disguise it.

He’s 29 years old, 5’9” and weighs 160 pounds. He has his last name, ‘Houston,’ inked on his left arm and the word’s ‘Don’t tread on me’ tattooed on his right arm.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip helps lead to his arrest.