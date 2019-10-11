Track rain, snow and wind with the free Q13 News app
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox

Eugene Houston: Help hunt wanted burglary suspect who may have fled the state

Posted 5:57 PM, October 11, 2019, by

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —
Eugene Houston is wanted in Yakima County in connection with several crimes.

Detectives say Houston knows he’s wanted and may have fled the state to hide.

He’s wanted for burglary — suspected of breaking into a radio repeater sight building that’s used to make two-way radios work.

He’s also wanted for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle — accused of stealing a pickup that had been painted to help disguise it.

He’s 29 years old, 5’9” and weighs 160 pounds. He has his last name, ‘Houston,’ inked on his left arm and the word’s ‘Don’t tread on me’ tattooed on his right arm.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip helps lead to his arrest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.