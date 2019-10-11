Dariot Abaga: Accused drug dealer has 6 warrants for same crime — selling crack cocaine

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Dariot Abaga has piled-on a stack of warrants all for the same crime — Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act – for dealing crack cocaine.

The Seattle Police Narcotics Unit is asking for your help to find him.

He’s been on deferred prosecution in Seattle, given drug court after he was charged with two counts of hit and run, reckless driving and DUI. As part of that process, Abaga is not allowed to possess illegal drugs or commit any new crimes. On September 15th, he was arrested in the Sinking Ship garage in Pioneer Square after an officer spotted him filling up baggies with crack rocks. He was booked for Possession with Intent to Sell, but now he’s out and has not shown up to court. In the charging documents filed with the court, law enforcement objected to his release saying, ‘He needs to be sentenced as he hasn’t learned his lesson. Drug dealers are violent predators that need to be held accountable.”

“We’ve got six warrants totaling $100,000 on this guy. He’s in the wind. We don’t know where he’s at. He continues to use, he continues to sell. This is a guy we want to get off the street, so they’ve asked us specifically to ask you viewing the show, take a good look at this guy. We don’t think he’s run off anywhere. He’s in the Seattle area. Somebody knows his location,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. Abaga’s criminal history includes malicious harassment, illegal drugs, and DUI.

He’s 39 years old, 5’10” and weighs 195 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.