Bradley Cooper and Tianna Hurd: A Star is Born — Washington’s Most Wanted-style

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

He may be Bradley Cooper, but she’s definitely no Lady Gaga.

Her name’s Tianna Hurd.

She and Cooper, who shares a name with a the ‘Star is Born’ movie star — are both wanted in Spokane County for 1st Degree Retail Theft with Special Circumstances.

Detectives say the two stole from a store, used a fire exit to escape with the loot and had a getaway car waiting for them outside.

Both are convicted felons: Cooper has been busted for burglary, theft, possession of stolen property, drugs and assault. He’s 45, 5’6” and weighs 130 pounds.

Hurd has convictions for retail theft, auto theft, possession of stolen property, forgery and riot. She’s 37 years old, 5’10” and weighs 225 pounds.

If you know where they’re hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers. It’s anonymous and a cash reward is yours if your tip helps lead to either of their arrests.