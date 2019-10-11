Alexandria Davis: Wanted felon convicted of spitting in doctor’s face who was trying to help her

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

Alexandria Davis is breaking probation in Benton County on her conviction for assaulting a health care staff member.

The spit attack happened after Davis was arrested at her mom’s house in May. She was high on drugs, acting erratic, took her mom’s cell phone and assaulted her stepfather when he told her to return it.

Because of how high she was, Benton County deputies had to take her to the hospital to be medically cleared, before she could be booked into jail. It was there in the emergency room of Trios Hospital in Kennewick that she spit in the face and on the chest of the doctor trying to help her.

She’s 27 years old, 5’5” and weighs 165 pounds.

Department of Corrections officers say she has ties to Kennewick, but could be anywhere in the Tri-Cities area.

If you know where she’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.