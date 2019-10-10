Unseasonably cold weather across Western Washington carries into weekend

SEATTLE – A Western Washington cold snap will continue into the weekend as temperatures are well below average.
Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-30s, about 10 degrees colder than normal fall weather. Freezing temperatures can be expected at elevations above 3,000 feet.
A jet stream pattern off the Pacific coast has spurred the temperature change, and it’s expected to continue well into next week along with rain.
Friday should mostly be sunny with a chilly, cloudy weekend in the upper 50s.
