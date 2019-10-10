Track rain, snow and wind with the free Q13 News app
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox

Unseasonably cold weather across Western Washington carries into weekend

Posted 7:13 PM, October 10, 2019, by

SEATTLE – A Western Washington cold snap will continue into the weekend as temperatures are well below average.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-30s, about 10 degrees colder than normal fall weather. Freezing temperatures can be expected at elevations above 3,000 feet.

A jet stream pattern off the Pacific coast has spurred the temperature change, and it’s expected to continue well into next week along with rain.

Friday should mostly be sunny with a chilly, cloudy weekend in the upper 50s.

To see the weather in your area, see Q13's interactive weather radar.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.