Unseasonably cold weather across Western Washington carries into weekend

SEATTLE – A Western Washington cold snap will continue into the weekend as temperatures are well below average.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-30s, about 10 degrees colder than normal fall weather. Freezing temperatures can be expected at elevations above 3,000 feet.

Seattle's record low of 34 this A.M. didn't just tie the record for the date from 1946. It also equals 1946 as the earliest in the season we've had a temperature in the mid 30s. By comparison, we didn't see a temperature this cold in 2016 until the first week of December. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 11, 2019

A jet stream pattern off the Pacific coast has spurred the temperature change, and it’s expected to continue well into next week along with rain.

Friday should mostly be sunny with a chilly, cloudy weekend in the upper 50s.

