Seattle elementary school installs rain garden system

SEATTLE -- A Seattle school is partnering with the RainWise program to install a rain garden and cisterns for rainwater to flow into.

RainWise gives rebates to its partners for every square foot of rain that falls on roofs and goes right into rain gardens to prevent flooding.

Without rain gardens and cisterns like these, rainwater from roofs flows into pipes that can often overflow -- eventually entering local rivers and bigger bodies of water like Puget Sound.

The school's news system will capture nearly 50,000 gallons of stormwater each year from the school's roof, enough to fill 600 bathtubs.