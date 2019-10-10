ICE: One of four suspects arrested in Bellevue murder is in the country illegally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- One of four suspects arrested in connection with the April shooting death of an 18-year-old in Goldsmith Park is in the country illegally and had been targeted for removal four times this year, according to an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement spokesperson.

Bellevue Police last week announced the arrests of four people -- three men and a 15-year-old boy -- for reportedly killing Josue Flores in what investigators have called a gang-related shooting.

Flores was found dead in the park in the early morning hours of April 3. It was the first murder in Bellevue in over three years.

ICE spokeswoman Tanya Roman said one of the suspects, 19-year-old Carlos Carillo-Lopez, was in the country illegally and had been targeted for removal by ICE four times after four separate arrests this year.

“This is yet again another example of sanctuary policies shielding criminal aliens who prey on people in their own and other communities from immigration enforcement," Roman said.

Carillo-Lopez was first detained in Arizona in 2015 as an unaccompanied child, Roman said, and released on recognizance to a sponsor in Texas.

In March 2019, Bellevue police arrested him on local charges and booked him into the South Correctional Regional Jail in Des Moines, Roman said. ICE requested an immigration hold on Carillo-Lopez, but he was released from the jail without ICE being notified.

On April 4 -- one day after Flores was killed -- Carillo-Lopez was arrested again in Bellevue and booked into the same jail in Des Moines, Roman said. ICE again requested an immigration hold, but he was released without ICE being notified. Carillo-Lopez was arrested for a third time 14 days later and booked into the same jail. ICE asked for the same immigration hold, and he was released without ICE notification, Roman said.

Two months later, in June, Bellevue police arrested Carillo-Lopez for a fourth time and booked him into the King County Jail. ICE requested an immigration detainer for a fourth time, Roman said.

Carillo-Lopez was arrested for Flores' murder Sept. 30. He has since been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains in the King County Jail on a $2 million bond. Booking records show he is also being held on a robbery charge.

"As Carillo-Lopez’s crimes increased in severity, local officials chose to release him, time and time again, over immigration detainers that could have taken him off the streets," Roman said.

ICE requests immigration holds from local law enforcement when federal agents believe suspects are in the country illegally and eligible for deportation.

King County laws, as well as King County Sheriff's Office policy, prohibit law enforcement from sharing information with ICE for civil immigration enforcement.

"ICE is now on a public relations offensive against jurisdictions that follow the rule of law, alerting the media to instances when agents send civil Immigration Detainers that are prohibited by county policy," said King County Executive Dow Constantine. "ICE is fully aware that if they present a valid criminal warrant issued by a U.S. District Court Judge or Magistrate, the county would comply. To be clear, we do not hold people against their will in our detention facilities unless ordered to do so by a judge. We will continue to honor the Constitution, rather than the extrajudicial orders of any person, including the President.

Washington also has a statewide sanctuary law that prohibits local jails and state prisons from complying with voluntary immigration holds requested by federal authorities, or from notifying federal authorities when an immigrant is about to be released from their custody - unless there's a court order.

Supporters of sanctuary laws say it's not the job of local law enforcement to act as immigration enforcement, but opponents say sanctuary laws hamper the ability of police to do their job.

“ICE maintains that cooperation by local law enforcement is an indispensable component of promoting public safety. It’s unfortunate that current local and state laws and policies tie the hands of local law enforcement agencies that want and need to work with ICE to promote public safety by holding criminals accountable and providing justice and closure for their victims," Roman said.

Constantine's office released a timeline of events in response to the claims by ICE: