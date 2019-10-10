Auburn police asking for help locating missing Native American woman

Track rain, snow and wind with the free Q13 News app
Posted 3:50 PM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 03:59PM, October 10, 2019

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department is asking people for help in finding a woman who went missing.

Kaylee Mae Nelson-Jerry, 21, has been missing for a significant amount of time, and police say this is unusual for her.  Kaylee is described as Native American, around 5-foot-7-inches with a slim build, black eyes and black hair.

The department hasn’t said what the circumstances behind her disappearance are, but a recent report found that Washington has a markedly higher rate of missing and murdered native women than the rest of the country and investigators have been putting extra effort into solving these cases.

If you have any information as to Kaylee’s location please contact the Auburn Police tip line at (253) 288-7403 or call 911 reference APD case number 19-11631

