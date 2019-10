MARYSVILLE, Wash. – A 75-year-old woman died Thursday after crashing her motorcycle, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around noon on private property along Marine Drive in Marysville.

CIU on scene of single vehicle fatal motorcycle crash in 1200 block of Marine Drive in Marysville. 75 YO female died at the scene. Detectives investigating the cause of the crash. — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) October 10, 2019

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released, and investigators are working to understand how the woman lost control.