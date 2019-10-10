4 injured, 1 seriously, after multi-vehicle I-5 crash in Seattle pins person beneath U-Haul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Firefighters rescued several people after a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 Thursday night, including one person who was pinned beneath a U-Haul.

The three-vehicle crash happened along the highway near 130th Street just after 10 p.m. The Seattle Fire Department says a total of four people were injured, one of them seriously.

I-5 near 130th St.: firefighters extricated one person from under and one from inside U-haul. One patient in serious condition, and three in stable condition being transported to hospital. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) October 11, 2019

The person who was seriously injured was trapped beneath the U-Haul and was rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

The other victims are stable, according to firefighters.

Firefighters say drivers should expect major delays.