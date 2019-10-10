4 injured, 1 seriously, after multi-vehicle I-5 crash in Seattle pins person beneath U-Haul

SEATTLE – Firefighters rescued several people after a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 Thursday night, including one person who was pinned beneath a U-Haul.
The three-vehicle crash happened along the highway near 130th Street just after 10 p.m. The Seattle Fire Department says a total of four people were injured, one of them seriously.
The person who was seriously injured was trapped beneath the U-Haul and was rushed to Harborview Medical Center.
The other victims are stable, according to firefighters.
Firefighters say drivers should expect major delays.