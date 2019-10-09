Suspect sought for Olympia bank robbery

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Authorities in Olympia are looking for the man who robbed the US Bank inside a Safeway in Olympia Monday morning.

According to police, it happened about 11:55 a.m. at the bank inside the Safeway on Harrison Avenue NW.

The suspect implied he was armed and handed the teller a note, then fled on foot.

He is described as a white male in his 30s to early 40s, about 5’10” and very thin, tan skin and long blonde hair, possibly dyed. He was wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, and a black and gray sweatshirt.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. That’s 1-800-222-8477. You can also download the P3 app to submit your tip from any smartphone. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1000 and remember, you never have to leave your name.