Suspect in murder of 16-year-old Mount Rainier HS student arrested after police shooting

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Two suspects in the murder of a 16-year-old boy last month were arrested, but not before police say an officer was forced to fire at one of them.

The police shooting happened around noon along SW Campus Drive in Federal Way when officers were trying to arrest the 28-year-old suspect.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT officer fired after the suspect fled and brandished a gun, but the shot missed and the suspect was eventually arrested unharmed.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Federal Way Tuesday also in connection with the murder after officers received a tip.

The body of Mount Rainier High School student Juan Carlos Con Guzman was found in the Green River in September, and detectives determined he was murdered.

“Juan Carlos impacted me in a positive way and I’m always going to have him in his memory and that’s going to impact the way I support and interact with students,” principal Kyle Linman said after Juan's death.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say what the relationship between Con Guzman and the suspects was but added that the investigation was ongoing.

Both suspects were booked into the King County Jail.