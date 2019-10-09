Seattle City Light CEO says changes are coming to how power poles are maintained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle City Light CEO, Debra Smith, says changes are coming to how they maintain their power poles after an investigation shows decay and rot are part of what lead to more than two dozen poles crashing to the ground.

On April 5th, 26 power lines crashed onto East Marginal Way South in Tukwila right around rush hour.

One of the poles smashed through a car trapping a couple inside and sending them to the hospital; the incident also knocked power out to about 16,500 customers.

“We have a lot of work out in front of us,” said Debra Smith.

Smith is the CEO of Seattle City Light. She says several different things played into this dangerous incident.

In the investigator’s report it states weather played a role in bringing the poles down.

The report also says some of the power lines that went down were rotted, decayed and even had beetle infestations.

In 2016, several of the 26 poles that failed were listed by Seattle City Light with a rating requiring replacement.

However, the investigation shows Seattle City Light’s rating system needs to be changed. The report states, “The phrase 'Maintenance Required within Practical Timeframe' is completely vague and provides no level of urgency for remediation.”

“We’re complying with our plan, but our plan isn’t good enough. Our current process isn’t good enough. Now, we know that, and we have an opportunity to do better,” said Smith.

Smith says moving forward, Seattle City Light will create a new rating system for maintain the power line poles.

She also says they are looking to invest about $80 million out of the Seattle City Light budget to replace about 6,000 poles throughout the region.

“Do I think that customers should be worried that a pole in front of their home is going to come crashing down, no I do not because we are continually out there testing, treating and replacing poles,” she said.

Smith says Thursday experts will meet to come up with a new rating system for the poles.