Police arrest wanted suspect after police chase, attempted carjacking in Seattle

SEATTLE — Police took a wanted suspect into custody Wednesday after leading police on a chase and trying to carjack another driver.

According to Bellevue police, the wanted suspect took off after being approached by officers on Wednesday morning. The suspect led police on a chase both directions of I-405 and into south Seattle.

The chase came to an end after the suspect tried to carjack another driver at 23rd and Rainier Ave. S.

All northbound lanes of Rainier Ave. were blocked for the investigation.

Seattle police are working with the King County Sheriff's Office and Bellevue Police Department.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.