Freeze warning, freezing fog advisory in effect Thursday morning for parts of western Washington

SEATTLE -- A Freeze Warning and Freezing Fog Advisory are in effect for the SW Interior and the Lower Chehalis Valley through Thursday morning.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. This will kill vegetation so bring your plants indoors tonight.

Dense fog is expected to develop between 4 a.m. and 9a.m. Visibility could be reduced to 1/4 of a mile. Be careful and use your low beams/fog lights. DO NOT use your high beams.

Sub-freezing temperatures during the time frame could lead to a thin layer of ice on vegetation and vehicles and slick spots on the road. Take it slow.

Sunshine during the day will warm highs to the upper 50s. Lows will be a bit warmer in the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll carry that sunshine into Friday with highs breaking into the 60s! Lows heading into the weekend will be more manageable in the mid-40s. Clouds and light rain will return by the weekend.