Rep. Jayapal holds town hall meeting on Vashon Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. - U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D - WA) held a town hall meeting at Vashon High School on Monday night. Among the several topics she addressed included healthcare, military spending, and an update on the impeachment inquiry.

Jayapal, who represents Washington's 7th Congressional District, received a warm welcome from her constituents in the audience. She said her office so far this year has received 4,300 phone calls and 110,000 emails. She talked about the progress Democrats have made, passing 135 major pieces of legislation, only to get blocked in the Senate, she said.

When it came to military spending, Jayapal said there is so much spending on missile defense, but that spending needs to be spent on cyber security, she said.

The main topic for many in the crowd, however, was President Trump's conduct in office and the latest on the impeachment inquiry. She said the country is in a "Constitutional crisis."

"Recognize that this is a new moment. It is a moment where we see very clearly, the President has betrayed his values, betrayed the Constitution and betrayed our national security. And we can't allow it to continue," Jayapal said.

In terms of what's ahead, she expects more discrediting, bullying and threatening from the administration but that she will continue to fight for upholding the Constitution, she said.

Jayapal also took questions about wage equity and healthcare, in particular Medicare for All.

"The cost of our healthcare system today, $35 trillion, going up to $60 trillion over 10 years. So if Medicare for All is what the Koch brothers say it costs, $3.2 trillion a year, that's $32 trillion over the next ten years, I say that's a hell of a deal. And you get all of your care covered," she said.

Another question was asked if there is any bipartisanship happening in Washington D.C.

According to Jayapal, it mainly comes through amendments. She did mention a bill that would add more affordable housing for homeless seniors is a bipartisan issue and taking big tech companies to task, she said.