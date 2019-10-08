Redmond Police seize guns over ‘Joker’ threat made on Twitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDMOND, Wash. -- Police in Redmond seized multiple guns from a man after he reportedly made threats online about the "Joker" movie.

The 23-year-old man claimed he was joking when he posted a picture of himself holding two AK-47 type weapons with a caption saying, "One ticket for joker please."

The U.S. Army has issued warnings about the potential for mass shootings at "Joker" screenings because of the violence depicted in the film.

The Redmond man was not arrested or charged with a crime, but police did take assault-style rifles, handguns and parts used to make ghost guns - or guns without serial numbers.

Police say they uncovered several other disturbing Tweets from the man, including threats against women. He's a self-described "incel," or member of an online culture in which men vent about not being able to find romance. Incel is short for involuntary celibacy.

As of Monday, it appeared the man's Twitter account had been deactivated.