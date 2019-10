Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The court battle over the iconic music venue Showbox Theater in Seattle is over.

The city of Seattle and the owner have reached a settlement. The owner sued the city claiming the council broke the law by passing a measure to preserve the building instead of letting it be turned into a high-rise apartment.

As part of the agreement, there's an option for a third party to buy the property and rights to the Showbox name for more than $41 million.