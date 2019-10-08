Miracle Flights launching new program to provide medical aid for vets

SEATTLE — Veterans in need will now be able to get free medical flights across the nation.

The nonprofit group Miracle Flights has launched a new program to help US vets get life-changing medical care far from home.

The organization will give free plane tickets to any medical facility in the country for services including surgeries, rehabilitation programs, mental health assistance and other complex medical needs.

“If you’re in a small town and you’re told there’s hope but it’s 2,000 miles away, what can you do? That’s where Miracle Flights steps in,” Miracle Flights CEO Mark Brown said. “We’ll fly that veteran one time or 50 times, whatever it takes to get that distant medical care, so they can hopefully get better.”

Since its founding in 1985, Miracle Flights has provided more than 100,000 flights to kids and adults with financial need.

If you’d like more information about Miracle Flights, go to their website.