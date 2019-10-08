‘Living a purposeful life’: Seahawks star Tyler Lockett writes book of poetry

SEATTLE — Tyler Lockett is known around town — and the country — as a gifted wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks. Now, he’s adding published poet to his résumé.

Lockett’s book of poetry, “Reflection,” goes on sale next week (Oct. 15) in local book stores and on Amazon. As The Seattle Times reports, Lockett recently left copies of his books in his teammates’ lockers as gifts.

The fifth-year receiver has been writing poetry for nearly a decade. His passion dates back to his senior year of high school in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lockett has shared videos on social media of him performing poetry over the years.

“I never thought I’d do a poetry book, to be honest,” he says. “It really means a lot to me, because I found out that the best way to be able to help somebody is just to talk about yourself … If you share your own scars, they’ll listen more.”

He says the inspirational words help him to cope with whatever life throws his way. Many of the poems you’ll read in his book focus on living a life of purpose, he says.