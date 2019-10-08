× Fantasy Football: Week 6 Waiver Wire Targets

We are now approaching week six, a critical week for those struggling to win. This is close to the halfway point in most standard leagues for the regular season. While the waiver wire is a great place to upgrade your team, I’d also suggest looking into trades. As of now unless there is a devastating injury, you won’t find a RB 1 or WR 1 on the waiver wire, but through a trade you might be able to snag one.

Grab Now:

WR Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons: It seems that every year Sanu is on the waiver wire even though he produces. This year through five games he has 36 targets. That’s about the same numbers as Mike Evans, Tyler Lockett and JuJu Smith Schuster. He recorded his first touchdown last week against Houston, but I see more coming on this offense. Atlanta will be playing from behind most games and Matt Ryan is not afraid to air it. Sanu should be grabbed in PPR leagues.

QB Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars: The Gardner Minshew we saw at Washington State University was finally unleashed in the NFL. The rookie almost spoiled an insane day from Christian McCaffrey and against what many believe is a solid defense, Minshew threw for 374 yards, two touchdowns and had 47 yards on the ground. It was his first game over 220 yards in the air since his debut against Kansas City. It’s clear the Mustache is getting more comfortable in the offense. His next few matchups are the Saints, Bengals, Jets and Texans. All those teams are vulnerable against the pass.

TE Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams: This is an obvious addition to any team needing a TE. Everett was Sean McVay’s first pick as the Rams head coach and he saw all the tools for a offensive TE. Everett is a must add after a career game against the Seahawks. He’s projected for about 58 receptions and 714 yards on the season. He should see an uptick in touchdowns too if the Rams continue to play in shootouts.

RB Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins: Bare with me here. Peterson is no where near his prime and his usage has gone straight down with this offense, but there is hope for his fantasy numbers again. Following the firing of Jay Gruden, the interim head coach Bill Callahan has said he wants to run the ball more. That means Peterson will get a lot more carries until Derrius Guice returns. It could honestly be 20 carries for 40 yards, but the touchdown potential is there now. Peterson is just a year removed from another thousand yard rushing year and there seems to be some life left in his legs. I’m assuming a lot of teams have dropped him due to frustration so pick him up if you can.

RB Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals: This is a streamer at this point, but if you’re in need of one this is the right play. David Johnson is dealing with a back injury he suffered against the Bengals. He’s being monitored this week and might not play against the Falcons this week. Meanwhile, Atlanta’s defense has been awful. In just short work in week five, Edmonds recorded eight carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. He also had three catches for 18 yards. He’s a must start if Johnson does not play.

Others to Keep in Mind:

RB Jon Hillman, New York Giants

RB Ito Smith, Atlanta Falcons

TE Chris Herndon, New York Jets

WR Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins

WR Byron Pringle, Kansas City Chiefs