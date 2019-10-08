× Driver on the Street: Tacoma café gives customers much more than just comfort food

Driver on the Street is a new weekly segment on Q13 News, in which award-winning photojournalist Michael Driver showcases the unique and inspiring things happening in our communities.

This week, he takes us to a hidden gem in Tacoma. For 19 years Over the Moon Cafe has been treating its customers to amazing food, a cozy atmosphere and a unique treat waiting for them when they sit down at their table.

