Driver on the Street: Tacoma café gives customers much more than just comfort food

Posted 4:09 PM, October 8, 2019

Driver on the Street is a new weekly segment on Q13 News, in which award-winning photojournalist Michael Driver showcases the unique and inspiring things happening in our communities.

This week, he takes us to a hidden gem in Tacoma. For 19 years Over the Moon Cafe has been treating its customers to amazing food, a cozy atmosphere and a unique treat waiting for them when they sit down at their table.

Do you have a unique/inspiring story to tell? Someone, something, an event you have in your community that you want to showcase because it’s a story that needs to be told? Send Michael Driver an email at driveronthestreet@q13fox.com. You can submit story ideas there and also watch other Driver on the Street stories.

