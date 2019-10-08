Crews keep roads clear after October snowfall in parts of western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEVENS PASS -- It's feeling like wintertime up in the passes. Plows were in high gear pushing snow from Tuesday morning until the storm ended after sunset.

Crews say drivers on the roads were not prepared for the rapidly changing conditions. Video from SR-906 showed the storm impacting visibility.

Eleven plow trucks were out working during the storm. Officials said traction tires were required on Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.

Conditions are looking pretty rough on @SnoqualmiePass. Traction tires are required, and chains required on vehicles over 10K gross vehicle weight. Please comply with requirements, and take it slow. Updates here: https://t.co/DuQJn86gR1 pic.twitter.com/sBPriKf8fP — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) October 8, 2019

Drivers in semi-trucks say the roads were treacherous at times. A WSDOT worker said that the biggest challenges were the rapidly changing conditions and snow squalls that dumped snow right on the highway.

As mesmerizing as the snowfall was, crews working the roads say this kind of weather is messy and dangerous. They're hoping Tuesday's storm will get people prepared for the next snowstorm.