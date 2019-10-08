Compassion in the workplace the focus of upcoming summit at UW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Are you as compassionate as you could be?

That's the focus of an upcoming conference at the University of Washington next month.

The Compassionate Leadership Summit is a collaboration between the Brighton Jones Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Seattle wealth management firm, and EnJoy Productions, a Vashon Island-based event creation company.

The two-day gathering, the first of its kind in the region, will explore the question: "How might we more effectively apply compassion and mindfulness in our workplaces and communities?”

Organizers say creating more compassion in our lives, including our workplaces, can not only improve the culture, but make companies more successful and more profitable.

Organizers are expecting 300-400 attendees, as well as presenters from across diverse sectors in the region, from corporations to government, education, healthcare, non-profits and entrepreneurs.

The conference takes place Nov. 8-9 at the UW HUB. Click here for more information.