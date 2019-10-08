EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / This photo by Thai News Pix taken on October 5, 2019 shows two elephants (one behind the other) trapped on a small cliff at a waterfall at Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand as rescuers work to save them. - At least six wild elephants drowned after tumbling down a waterfall in the Thai national park, authorities said on October 5, as rescuers worked through the night to save two of the animals on the brink of the same fateful plunge. (Photo by PANUPONG CHANGCHAI / THAI NEWS PIX / AFP) (
11 elephants are dead after falling from a Thai waterfall
(CNN) — Five more elephants have died after falling from a waterfall in Khao Yai National Park in Thailand, bringing the total dead to 11.
On Saturday, five adult elephants stumbled into the ravine in what authorities said was an attempt to free a 3-year-old calf stuck in another part of the Haew Narok waterfall. All of them died after falling from the nearly 500-foot waterfall.
It’s the country’s biggest loss of wild elephants in a national park, officials said.
Park officials managed to rescue two Saturday that were returned to their herd.
Now, officials are working to quickly remove the 11 bodies from Haew Narok, which means “hell abyss,” so they don’t pollute the stream, Thai news outlet MCOT reported.