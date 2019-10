Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COULEE CITY, Wash. -- Detectives in Grant County are looking for the burglars who stole an ATM from a Coulee City convenience store.

According to the sheriff's office, the man and woman used a cutting torch to break into Big Wally's at 9944 U.S. Highway 2 early Monday morning, then loaded the ATM onto the top of a white SUV.

Anyone with information on the theft or the suspects is asked to call 509-762-1160.